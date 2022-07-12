Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
Advertisement

Tuesday Sunrise Headlines

Newscast Recording
By 14 News Staff
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 5:09 AM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Mayor Lloyd Winnecke is not seeking re-election for a fourth term.

He says he’s proud of all of the progress he contributed to the city.

The man accused of shooting at a police officer back in May is set to appear in court today.

It happened on north Fulton avenue.

A head on crash left one woman dead in Daviess county.

Deputies say a man was also hurt.

Plus, the Gibson County Fair is back this week!

We’re sharing what events you can expect today.

Click here to watch the rest of Sunrise live.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Serious crash Sunday morning on Green River Road
Car flips during crash in Evansville, driver killed
Ernesto Velazquez
Police: Drunk driver crashes head on with another car
DCSO: Person killed in crash on Hwy 60 E.
DCSO: Person killed in crash on Hwy 60 E.
Car into building
Car crashes into building in Evansville
George Robertson Mugshot
Driver facing DUI charge in connection to Henderson crash

Latest News

Christmas in July events held for families in Bremen and Dawson Springs
Christmas in July events held for people impacted by Dec. tornadoes
Randall Hood is due in court Tuesday
Man accused of firing at police due in court
Randall Hood due in court Tuesday
Randall Hood due in court Tuesday
Gibson Co. Fair underway
Gibson Co. Fair underway