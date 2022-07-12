Sunny and dry for the rest of the week

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Sunny and less humid conditions will linger for the entire work week. Daily highs will climb to near 90 and overnight lows will dip to near 70. Next rain chances arrive with a cold front over the weekend with showers and storms possible Saturday through Monday. High temps will ease back into the middle 80s by the start of next week.

