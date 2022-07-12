Rep. Bucshon remembers former Japanese PM Shinzo Abe as he is laid to rest

WASHINGTON (WFIE) - As former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe is laid to rest in Tokyo, U.S. Representative Larry Bucshon is remembering Abe’s life and legacy.

Rep. Bucshon serves as the co-chair of the Congressional Japanese Study Group. Rep. Bucshon said he’s met the former leader several times.

He called the former prime minister’s death a devastating loss.

“Not only was he a nice person, but he was a strong advocate for the Japanese and United States relationship, and how important it is as to be allies not only economically, but geopolitically, particularly for the region,” said Congressman Bucshon. “So, I think its a devastating loss for the Japanese government, even though he was a former prime minster, he still has a lot of influence...”

Congressman Bucshon called the situation particularly shocking as Japan has little gun violence. The nation has some of the strictest gun laws in the world. Police said the gunman, 41-year-old Tetsuya Yamagami used a gun that was obviously homemade, according to an Associated Press report.

Abe’s funeral was held Tuesday in Tokyo. His remains were cremated.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.