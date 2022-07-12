Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
Advertisement

Rep. Bucshon remembers former Japanese PM Shinzo Abe as he is laid to rest

Leaders from a number of nations have shared their thoughts and tributes for the former...
Leaders from a number of nations have shared their thoughts and tributes for the former Japanese prime minister.
By Tanner Holbrook
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 12:22 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (WFIE) - As former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe is laid to rest in Tokyo, U.S. Representative Larry Bucshon is remembering Abe’s life and legacy.

Rep. Bucshon serves as the co-chair of the Congressional Japanese Study Group. Rep. Bucshon said he’s met the former leader several times.

He called the former prime minister’s death a devastating loss.

“Not only was he a nice person, but he was a strong advocate for the Japanese and United States relationship, and how important it is as to be allies not only economically, but geopolitically, particularly for the region,” said Congressman Bucshon. “So, I think its a devastating loss for the Japanese government, even though he was a former prime minster, he still has a lot of influence...”

Congressman Bucshon called the situation particularly shocking as Japan has little gun violence. The nation has some of the strictest gun laws in the world. Police said the gunman, 41-year-old Tetsuya Yamagami used a gun that was obviously homemade, according to an Associated Press report.

Abe’s funeral was held Tuesday in Tokyo. His remains were cremated.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Serious crash Sunday morning on Green River Road
Name released of driver killed in Green River Road crash
Ernesto Velazquez
Police: Drunk driver crashes head on with another car
DCSO: Person killed in crash on Hwy 60 E.
DCSO: Person killed in crash on Hwy 60 E.
Car into building
Car crashes into building in Evansville
George Robertson Mugshot
Driver facing DUI charge in connection to Henderson crash

Latest News

Rep. Bucshon remembers former Japanese PM Shinzo Abe as he is laid to rest
Rep. Bucshon remembers former Japanese PM Shinzo Abe as he is laid to rest
Air Evac ambulances now carrying red blood cells and plasma to treat patients in flight
Air Evac ambulances now carrying red blood cells and plasma to treat patients in flight
Kentucky COVID-19 graphic.
Green River District Health Dept. reports 843 new COVID cases over last week
Kentucky Bike Rally in Sturgis
Kentucky Bike Rally starts Thursday