Newburgh native starring in popular Netflix series ‘Stranger Things’

NEWBURGH, Ind. (WFIE) - Stanger Things fans, you may not have known, but an actress from the popular Netflix series grew up here in Newburgh.

Jerri Tubbs plays Hopper’s wife in the series. She grew up in Newburgh and attended Epworth Preschool and now lives in Atlanta, Georgia.

Tubbs caught up with our 14 News team over Zoom on Tuesday and said her role on the show was originally meant to just be a photo of the character’s late wife. The show’s creator changed that plan.

“The Duffer brothers who create it, want to bring you in for a callback for the role. I was like what,” Tubbs said. “When people say that it is a marathon not a sprint, that is absolutely true in my case. It has taken me years, for me, I only speak for myself, everyone’s different, but years to finally be doing what I’m doing. But it’s possible.”

Tubbs says as cliché as it sounds, never give up on your dream.

