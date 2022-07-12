Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
Advertisement

Newburgh native starring in popular Netflix series ‘Stranger Things’

Newscast Recording
By Monica Watkins
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 6:03 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEWBURGH, Ind. (WFIE) - Stanger Things fans, you may not have known, but an actress from the popular Netflix series grew up here in Newburgh.

Jerri Tubbs plays Hopper’s wife in the series. She grew up in Newburgh and attended Epworth Preschool and now lives in Atlanta, Georgia.

Tubbs caught up with our 14 News team over Zoom on Tuesday and said her role on the show was originally meant to just be a photo of the character’s late wife. The show’s creator changed that plan.

“The Duffer brothers who create it, want to bring you in for a callback for the role. I was like what,” Tubbs said. “When people say that it is a marathon not a sprint, that is absolutely true in my case. It has taken me years, for me, I only speak for myself, everyone’s different, but years to finally be doing what I’m doing. But it’s possible.”

Tubbs says as cliché as it sounds, never give up on your dream.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Serious crash Sunday morning on Green River Road
Name released of driver killed in Green River Road crash
Ernesto Velazquez
Police: Drunk driver crashes head on with another car
DCSO: Person killed in crash on Hwy 60 E.
DCSO: Person killed in crash on Hwy 60 E.
Car into building
Car crashes into building in Evansville
George Robertson Mugshot
Driver facing DUI charge in connection to Henderson crash

Latest News

Ivy Tech hosting second week of STEM camp
Ivy Tech hosting second week of STEM camp
New Evansville homes set to be built for Veterans
New Evansville homes set to be built for Veterans
New Evansville homes set to be built for Veterans
New Evansville homes set to be built for Veterans
Newburgh native starring in popular Netflix series ‘Stranger Things’
Newburgh native starring in popular Netflix series ‘Stranger Things’