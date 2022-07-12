Birthday Club
New Evansville homes set to be built for Veterans

By Monica Watkins and Bernado Malone
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 5:05 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - New homes are being built in Evansville specifically for veterans.

Officials say the JD Sheth Foundation will be building the new homes. It’s all part of their first housing project to assist veterans in Evansville.

Veteran Regina Bennett served in the Army for eight years and says she’s excited to be a first time homeowner.

“It means freedom, it means no more rent, it means a whole new tax bracket,” Bennett says. “I’ve been deployed twice for my country. So to get something back is really amazing, and it shows that there’s people that care.”

Officials say the home should be done by 2023.

