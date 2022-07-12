More than 30 cats dumped at VHS

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Officials at the Vanderburgh Humane Society say more than 30 cats were dumped on their back door step Monday, pushing them even further over capacity.

Those additional cats are putting a strain on the employees and people planning to surrender pets.

“That’s very unfortunate for the 40-something people who had scheduled to surrender an animal this week that means they have to get bumped back just because we’re at capacity,” VHS Development and Public Relations Coordinator Laure Byers said.

According to Byers, they have more than 400 cats at VHS right now — more than they have room for.

“It’s all hands on deck, everyone who works here is taking a cat home, or two, just to make room,” Byers said. “We haven’t had to make any difficult decisions, we work really hard to stay above that no kill threshold, meaning we don’t ever euthanize for space or time.”

Dropping animals off at the humane society without notifying them is against the law.

Byers says if they see someone doing that, they will call the police.

Still, she says this isn’t the first time this has happened.

“We’ve found dogs tied up out front before, we’ve found cats in boxes, cats in Tupperware totes with just a couple holes poked in it,” Byers said.

She says cats can have two litters a year, so one cat can turn into a dozen quickly, but if you need to get into a situation where you need to surrender a pet, Byers says VHS will work with you.

“We need the public to work with us, we’re here for you, we’re a resource. Had they called us, we could’ve waited another week, hopefully we would’ve had space, and then we could get them in,” Byers said.

She advised people to spay and neuter their animals if they’re going to be outside.

VHS is dealing with overcrowding, and is looking for people to foster and adopt.

For more information, click HERE.

During the month of July, adoption fees at VHS are just $25.

