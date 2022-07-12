Birthday Club
Man accused of firing at police due in court

By Jill Lyman
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 5:24 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The man accused of shooting at a police officer back in May is set to appear in court Tuesday.

Authorities say two officers were working off duty at the Corner Pocket Bar on North Fulton Avenue when they heard shots fired in the area.

They say they saw several people who appeared to be fighting, one with a gun in his hand.

When officers walked toward Randall Hood, they say he ran, so the officer chased him.

That’s when authorities say Hood fired at the officer.

We’re told the officer fired back, but no one was hurt.

At first, police arrested a 17-year-old in the case, but they say surveillance video showed it was Hood instead.

Hood is charged with attempted murder.

Court records show bond was set at a $500,000 cash.

Randall Hood
Randall Hood(Vanderburgh County Sheriff's Office)

