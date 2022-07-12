Major announcement planned at Accuride in Henderson

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Henderson Economic Officials say there is a major announcement planned Thursday.

It’s scheduled for 10 a.m. at Accuride on Adams Lane.

The announcement notification includes the Team Kentucky logo.

Accuride’s website shows they were established in 1974. It shows it’s an automated facility that manufactures more than 10,000 steel wheels daily to the heavy truck industry.

We’ll let you know what officials announce.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.