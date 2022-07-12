Korn Ferry Tour Championship gives back to Evansville non-profit

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Korn Ferry Tour Championship is known for changing the lives of amateur golfers. But it’s not just the golfers who are benefiting.

“If you have kids that are educated, that’s just a great start for them in their life, and that’s what we really want to try and do,” said Ron Romain, CEO of United Leasing and Finance.

Building Blocks is a Southern Indiana non-profit whose mission is to provide affordable childcare and early education to those in need.

“We are working with the actual educators in the classroom;” said Building Blocks CEO Aleisha Sheridan. “Coaching them, teaching them, giving them tools to implement curriculum; and then to make interventions whenever we see that a child is struggling, so that they can become more school ready.”

Sheridan says the partnership has aided in funding their $2 million yearly budget.

“So then we are able to turn around and put that into our early education centers, and empower and give tools to the teachers and the families, so that we can make a difference,” said Sheridan.

Officials say a big help in the process is from Golf Gives Back, which spearheads the championship weekend.

United Leasing and Finance is the main sponsor of the event, and Romain stated how important Building Blocks is within the community.

“There’s no question that this is having an impact,” said Romain. “Kids who have been lost are now having an opportunity.”

The donations over the years from Golf Gives Back has accumulated around $200,000.

The most recent U.S. Census found 21 percent of Evansville residents live below the poverty line. Romain said that’s the audience they hope to help.

“That percentage that you’re talking about, we’ve got to do something about,” said Romain. “And Building Blocks organization and Golf Gives Back, that’s kind of what our mission is; to see if we can influence that group and give them the chance that they deserve.”

