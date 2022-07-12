Kentucky Bike Rally starts Thursday

STURGIS, Ky. (WFIE) - Kentucky Transportation officials are reminding drivers to be alert for thousands of motorcycles and other vehicles making their way to the 2022 Sturgis Kentucky Bike Rally.

They say the rally creates heavy traffic along U.S. 60 in the Sturgis, KY, area, and along other routes leading to the rally site at the Union County Fairgrounds.

Click here for more information on the rally.

The event starts Thursday and lasts through Sunday.

