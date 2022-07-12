Birthday Club
Ivy Tech hosting second week of STEM camp

By Monica Watkins
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 5:45 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - There are many summer camps for kids in the Tri-State, but very few are centered around STEM.

Ivy Tech Community College is hosting their second week long STEM camp for fourth grade through high school age students.

Students work on various STEM projects throughout the week, from cotton ball launchers, to 3D printed figures.

Officials say the goal of the camp is to teach students “STEM is for everybody” by exposing them to STEM field in unique interactive ways.

One student says his experience at STEM camp has been like no other.

“Today we’re learning how to sketch the model, like not on paper, on a computer program,” STEM camper, Isaac Weber says. “How to make it 3D of course how to color it. We haven’t gotten to the coloring part, we’ve been struggling a little bit, but its pretty cool. I’ve never been to a camp where I’ve got to learn stuff so this is a really big moment for me.”

On Friday, the STEM campers will be presenting their projects at the STEM Fair from 2:45 p.m. to 3:45 p.m. for public viewing.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

