EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Police are investigating after a house was hit by gunfire.

It happened Monday evening in the 500 block of Maxwell Avenue.

Police say they were called to the area because of shots fired and found handgun shell casings and bullet holes in the caller’s home.

No people were hit, and no one has been arrested.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.