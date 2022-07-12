Birthday Club
Green River District Health Dept. reports 843 new COVID cases over last week

Kentucky COVID-19 graphic.
Kentucky COVID-19 graphic.(WFIE)
By Jill Lyman
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 11:11 AM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
KENTUCKY (WFIE) - Tuesday, the Green River District Health Department reported that in the previous week it had 843 new COVID-19 infections.

There were 463 in Daviess County, 28 in Hancock County, 150 in Henderson County, 26 in McLean County, 84 in Ohio County, 54 in Union County, and 38 in Webster County.

Officials say there was one COVID-19 death of a Henderson County resident.

The newly reported cases were investigated between July 4 and July 10.

COVID Incidence Rate in Ky. (7/11/22)
COVID Incidence Rate in Ky. (7/11/22)(KY COVID Dashboard)

