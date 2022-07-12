Birthday Club
Fire destroys mobile home in Union Co.

Mobile home fire
Mobile home fire(Henshaw Volunteer Fire Dept.)
By Jill Lyman
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 7:54 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
UNION CO., Ky. (WFIE) - A mobile home was destroyed by fire early Tuesday morning.

The Henshaw Volunteer Fire Department shared they they, along with Sturgis, Sullivan, and Union County Fire Department, plus Deaconess EMS and the Union County Sheriff’s office were called to the fire shortly before 5 a.m.

It broke out on Lizzard Point Road near the Dekoven Community.

They say no one was home or hurt, but the mobile home is a total loss.

Authorities say there was no power to the home. The cause of the fire is unknown.

