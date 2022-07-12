Birthday Club
Crews fixing water main break in Evansville

WFIE Traffic Alert(WFIE)
By Jill Lyman
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 6:18 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - There’s a traffic alert Tuesday morning.

Dispatchers say there was a water main break at Kentucky and Maxwell overnight.

They say the water department has closed Maxwell from Kentucky to New York Avenue.

That’s about a one block stretch, but it could cause some delays for workers and customers at some of the businesses there.

There’s no word yet on how long the section of road will be closed, or if there will be a boil advisory.

