County Council awards $6M to Veterans Memorial Coliseum

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Plans to renovate Veterans Memorial Coliseum are progressing in Evansville.

The county has awarded several million dollars to help get the effort off the ground.

Jeff Justice is the lead architect on the project.

“This is a historic icon for our community,” he said. “One that needs to be preserved. So the design for the historic structure will be one of preservation.”

The building stood for over a hundred years, and Justice says they now want to bring it into the next century.

The goal is to make it a proper events center again, with new systems inside and improvements to make it a modern, functional space.

“New modern seating and all kinds of amenities that weren’t really envisioned when the building was originally constructed,” Justice said.

He said the project will require some long-term fundraising, but they got off to a good start.

The County Council approved $6 million for the renovations last week.

“That funding will become seed money for the project to show all the interested people that this project is for real, that it is something that can be accomplished,” Justice said. “Basically, it will help begin the real design work for the project.”

He said so far they’ve got the concepts laid out, and they’re beginning to work on the details of those early ideas.

He also said that if the project goes as planned as well as some later plans for the old courthouse, the pair of buildings could be fixtures in the Noco Park area of Evansville.

Justice said fixtures like that can help revitalize a neighborhood.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.