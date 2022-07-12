Clearing Skies, Less Humid

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A weak cold front will spark isolated thunderstorms through this morning. Becoming mostly sunny and less humid as high temps drop into the mid to upper 80s. Tonight, clear and cooler as lows drop into the mid-60s.

Wednesday, sunny skies along with reasonable July humidity during the afternoon. High temps in the mid to upper 80s behind northerly winds. Wednesday night, mostly clear as lows remain in the mid-60s.

Thursday, abundant sunshine and warm as high temps remain in the upper 80s. Thursday night, clear skies as lows remain in the mid-60s.

The moderate drought conditions will persist through the remainder of the week. We will experience limited chances for scattered showers and storms this weekend through early next week.

