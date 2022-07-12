Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
Advertisement

Clearing Skies, Less Humid

7/11 14 First Alert 4 p.m.
7/11 14 First Alert 4 p.m.
By Byron Douglas
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 3:14 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A weak cold front will spark isolated thunderstorms through this morning. Becoming mostly sunny and less humid as high temps drop into the mid to upper 80s. Tonight, clear and cooler as lows drop into the mid-60s.

Wednesday, sunny skies along with reasonable July humidity during the afternoon. High temps in the mid to upper 80s behind northerly winds. Wednesday night, mostly clear as lows remain in the mid-60s.

Thursday, abundant sunshine and warm as high temps remain in the upper 80s. Thursday night, clear skies as lows remain in the mid-60s.

The moderate drought conditions will persist through the remainder of the week.  We will experience limited chances for scattered showers and storms this weekend through early next week.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Serious crash Sunday morning on Green River Road
Car flips during crash in Evansville, driver killed
Ernesto Velazquez
Police: Drunk driver crashes head on with another car
DCSO: Person killed in crash on Hwy 60 E.
DCSO: Person killed in crash on Hwy 60 E.
Car into building
Car crashes into building in Evansville
George Robertson Mugshot
Driver facing DUI charge in connection to Henderson crash

Latest News

7/11 14 First Alert 4 p.m.
7/11 14 First Alert 4 p.m.
14 First Alert Forecast
Mainly dry and warm this week
7/11 11 a.m. 14 First Alert Forecast
7/11 11 a.m. 14 First Alert Forecast
7/11 Sunrise 14 First Alert Forecast
7/11 Sunrise 14 First Alert Forecast