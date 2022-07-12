Birthday Club
B25 Warbird set to visit Evansville Wartime Museum

By Monica Watkins
Published: Jul. 11, 2022 at 10:21 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - This week the Evansville Wartime Museum will get a visit from a B25 Warbird.

Officials say from July 16-17 the museum will be celebrating another “Warbird Weekend”, with the arrival of a World War II Bomber B-25 “Champaign Gal”.

Officials also say it will be available for flights.

The museum says that admission is required to see the B25.

Flight fees are separate and tours are available between flights for $5.

