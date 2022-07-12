Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
Advertisement

After $1,500 fine, couple able to park car again on driveway

A San Francisco couple has been allowed to park in their driveway after getting a $1,500 fine...
A San Francisco couple has been allowed to park in their driveway after getting a $1,500 fine from the city.(KGO)
By KGO Staff
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 5:37 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) - Imagine this: You park in your driveway and you get a $1,500 ticket for it. That’s what happened to a couple in San Francisco.

Judy and Ed Craine said they’ve owned their cottage for 36 years in the San Francisco area and have parked their car in their driveway without any problems until the city’s recent fine.

A ticket from the city of San Francisco notified them it’s illegal to park in the front yard of a house. (KGO, SAN FRANCISCO PUBLIC LIBRARY, CRAINE FAMILY, CNN)

The city said they couldn’t park in front of their home because it was illegal to park in front of a house without a garage.

However, the city changed its mind after the couple proved the space had been used for parking since the 1950s. So, their usual parking spot has now been grandfathered in as legal.

Copyright 2022 KGO via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Serious crash Sunday morning on Green River Road
Name released of driver killed in Green River Road crash
Ernesto Velazquez
Police: Drunk driver crashes head on with another car
DCSO: Person killed in crash on Hwy 60 E.
DCSO: Person killed in crash on Hwy 60 E.
Car into building
Car crashes into building in Evansville
George Robertson Mugshot
Driver facing DUI charge in connection to Henderson crash

Latest News

Newburgh native starring in popular Netflix series ‘Stranger Things’
Newburgh native starring in popular Netflix series ‘Stranger Things’
Six people were killed and 31 people were injured in a mass shelling of Kharkiv, according to...
Ukraine reports striking Russian ammunition depot in south
FILE - Twitter said it has sued Elon Musk.
Twitter sues Musk to force him to complete $44B acquisition
Ivy Tech hosting second week of STEM camp
Ivy Tech hosting second week of STEM camp