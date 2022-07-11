Birthday Club
Whittington, Skinner share lead after first round in Evansville Women’s City Golf Tournament

By Aaron Hancock
Published: Jul. 10, 2022 at 11:54 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Sunday marked the first day of the annual Evansville Women’s City Golf Tournament.

It’s the 48th rendition of the event, and 44 women are entered this year.

Castle High School and University of Evansville graduate Kayla Osborne comes in as the two-time defending champion.

The final round is set for Tuesday at Rolling Hills Country Club.

Check out the leaderboard after round one below:

T1. Katelyn Skinner -4

T1. Abby Whittington -4

3. Haylee Exline -1

T4. Kayla Osborne E

T4. Taylor Howerton E

T4. Hailey Kirkland E

T7. Carly Frazier +2

T7. Meghan Craven +2

9. Destynie Sheridan +4

T10. Mallory Russell +5

T10. Ashley Kirkland +5

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

