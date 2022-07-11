Whittington, Skinner share lead after first round in Evansville Women’s City Golf Tournament

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Sunday marked the first day of the annual Evansville Women’s City Golf Tournament.

It’s the 48th rendition of the event, and 44 women are entered this year.

Castle High School and University of Evansville graduate Kayla Osborne comes in as the two-time defending champion.

The final round is set for Tuesday at Rolling Hills Country Club.

Check out the leaderboard after round one below:

T1. Katelyn Skinner -4

T1. Abby Whittington -4

3. Haylee Exline -1

T4. Kayla Osborne E

T4. Taylor Howerton E

T4. Hailey Kirkland E

T7. Carly Frazier +2

T7. Meghan Craven +2

9. Destynie Sheridan +4

T10. Mallory Russell +5

T10. Ashley Kirkland +5

