USDA: 40% of Vanderburgh Co. is in a food desert

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - 40 percent of Vanderburgh County is considered to be in a food desert, according to the United States Department of Agriculture.

The USDA says a person is in a food desert if they live more than a one mile walk from a grocery store that offers fresh produce.

People in rural parts of the county who are more than 10 miles away from a grocery store are also considered to be in a food desert.

Feed Evansville’s Lisa Vaughan says there are common misconceptions about people who live in a food desert.

“You don’t have to be low income to live in a food desert and you don’t have to be low income to be food insecure,” Vaughan said.

The biggest issue is access.

Vaughan says too often big box stores won’t open locations in low income areas because they won’t make any money. They also won’t open locations in rural areas because there’s not enough people.

It’s important to note; restaurants and stores that don’t regularly offer fresh produce, dairy and meats don’t count when considering a food desert area.

“Areas in our town like over by Angel Mounds, over by Kratzville, Haney’s Corner, areas down by Pigeon Creek, they all have food insecurity areas or food desert areas,” Vaughan said.

40 percent is a large number, but Vaughan says that percentage comparable to other cities with a similar population to Vanderburgh Co.

Vaughan says there are ways to address the problem.

“You can have an effective, efficient public transportation system, you can have better policies, laws, tax incentives to bring the bigger box stores,” Vaughan said.

She says the city and county have started working to address the issue, but it’s not something that can be fixed overnight.

If you’re hoping to donate to Feed Evansville, or learn more about the programs they offer, click here.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.