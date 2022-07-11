Traffic Alert: Part of Hwy 60 E. shut down due to accident

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Daviess County Sheriff’s Office is working an accident with injuries near US 60 East and Highway 231 North.

The Daviess County Central Dispatch says the eastbound lanes of Hwy 60 E. is currently closed.

Dispatch says that closure will last around three hours.

According to a press release, traffic heading eastbound is being rerouted off Hwy 60 E. by turning right onto Iceland Road then left on Highway 2830 then left on Iceland Spur.

We will update this story once we learn more.

