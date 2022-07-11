Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
Advertisement

There’s another chance to catch a supermoon on Wednesday

The strawberry supermoon rises behind the village of Imerovigli on Sandorini's caldera, in...
The strawberry supermoon rises behind the village of Imerovigli on Sandorini's caldera, in Greece's Cyclades islands, on June 14, 2022. If you missed last month’s supermoon, you have another chance. This month’s full moon is Wednesday, July 13, 2022. At the same time, the moon's orbit will bring it closer to Earth than usual. This cosmic combo is called a supermoon.(Petros Giannakouris | AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris, file)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 11, 2022 at 9:30 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - If you missed last month’s supermoon, you have another chance.

This month’s full moon is Wednesday. At the same time, the moon’s orbit will bring it closer to Earth than usual. This cosmic combo is called a supermoon.

That can make the moon appear slightly bigger and brighter, weather permitting.

One name for Wednesday’s full moon is the “Buck moon” — a reference to the time of year when new antlers are growing on male deer, or bucks.

The supermoon on June 14 was the “Strawberry moon” because it’s the full moon at strawberry harvest time.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

George Robertson Mugshot
Driver facing DUI charge in connection to Henderson crash
VCSO: Man arrested for rape, sexual battery, among other charges
VCSO: Man arrested for rape, sexual battery, among other charges
1 hospitalized after man assaults mother and daughter, police say
Shayna Burko
VCSO: 1 arrested after deceased dog found in home, several others malnourished
EPD: Couple facing neglect charge after baby was found alone outside home
EPD: Couple facing neglect charge after baby was found alone outside home

Latest News

Crash sends several people to hospital
Crash sends several people to hospital
Police: Drunk driver crashes head on with another car
Police: Drunk driver crashes head on with another car
President Joe Biden signs gun control legislation passed in the House June 25. (POOL)
LIVE: Biden celebration of new gun law clouded by latest shooting
Mayor Winnecke not seeking 4th term