Sunny, Hotter

Not As Hot This Week
6/16 4 p.m. 14 First Alert Forecast
6/16 4 p.m. 14 First Alert Forecast
By Byron Douglas
Published: Jul. 11, 2022 at 3:43 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Sunny skies and hotter behind southerly winds as high temps climb into the lower 90s. Tonight, mostly clear, a stray shower is possible. Low temps will drop into the lower 70s behind a southwest wind.

Tuesday, a weak cold front will spark a few thunderstorms through early afternoon. Becoming mostly sunny and less humid as high temps drop into the mid to upper 80s. Tuesday night, mostly clear and cooler as lows drop into the lower 60s.

Wednesday, sunny skies along with reasonable July humidity during the afternoon. High temps in the mid to upper 80s behind northerly winds. Wednesday night, mostly clear as lows remain in the mid-60s.

