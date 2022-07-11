Section of Kimsey Lane in Henderson closing through 2025 for I-69 ORX work

HENDERSON CO., Ky. (WFIE) - A section of Kimsey Lane is scheduled to close later this month for I-69 Ohio River Crossing (I-69 ORX) Section 1 construction.

The nearly half-mile section of Kimsey Lane between Richardson Avenue and Van Wyk Road is expected to close on or after Monday, July 25.

The closure includes the Kimsey Lane overpass of US 41 and access to the Kimsey Lane Trail (Merrill Trail).

The closures will be in place for the duration of the project through 2025 to allow crews to build the future US 41 interchange.

Drivers are encouraged to use smartphone mapping apps to help navigate the closure. The area will be open to local traffic only.

Access to the Kimsey Lane Trail is available at the Barrett Boulevard trailhead for those walking, running or biking.

Access from the Kimsey Lane trailhead will close, and signage will direct pedestrians and cyclists using the trail to turn around as they near the construction site.

The actual starting date of the closure may be adjusted if inclement weather or other unforeseen activities occur.

