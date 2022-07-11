Police: Drunk driver crashes head on with another car

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A man is facing several charges after police say he crashed head on into another car while driving drunk.

It happened early Sunday morning at Culverson and Vann Avenues in Evansville.

Police say 35-year-old Ernesto Velazquez smelled of alcohol and had trouble keeping his balance while talking to officers. They say he had a B.A.C. of .218. That’s more than two and half times the legal limit.

He was taken to the hospital and then to jail.

The report did not show if anyone in the other car was hurt.

