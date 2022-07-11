Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
Advertisement

Police: 1 dead, 5 hurt in Kansas City bar shooting

Officers said a disturbance inside the building spilled outside, and shots were fired.
Officers said a disturbance inside the building spilled outside, and shots were fired.(Source: Gray News | Stock)
By Nick Sloan and Gray News staff
Published: Jul. 11, 2022 at 6:16 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV/Gray News) — One person is dead and five others are hurt following a shooting outside of the Westport Ale House.

The five remaining victims are expected to survive the shooting, according to the Missouri Highway Patrol.

The shooting happened at around 11 p.m. Sunday.

Several police cars swarmed the establishment around that time.

Officers said a disturbance inside the building spilled outside, and shots were fired.

Three off-duty officers who were working at the Ale House returned fire. It’s unclear if the officers hit anyone.

Officers remained on the scene investigating the shooting Monday morning.

Copyright 2022 KCTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

George Robertson Mugshot
Driver facing DUI charge in connection to Henderson crash
VCSO: Man arrested for rape, sexual battery, among other charges
VCSO: Man arrested for rape, sexual battery, among other charges
1 hospitalized after man assaults mother and daughter, police say
Shayna Burko
VCSO: 1 arrested after deceased dog found in home, several others malnourished
EPD: Couple facing neglect charge after baby was found alone outside home
EPD: Couple facing neglect charge after baby was found alone outside home

Latest News

GENERIC GRAPHIC -- Fire
Duplex arson under investigation in Evansville
Ernesto Velazquez
Police: Drunk driver crashes head on with another car
Three California teenagers rescue a family from a burning home.
WATCH: Teenagers rescue family from burning home
Serious crash Sunday morning on Green River Road
Car flips during crash in Evansville