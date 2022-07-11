Birthday Club
By 14 News Staff
Published: Jul. 11, 2022 at 5:10 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A three vehicle crash sent six people to the hospital in Henderson County.

Authorities say one of those hurt was flown to a hospital, and an 18-year-old was driving under the influence.

Before you head out the door, there’s a traffic alert for drivers in Vanderburgh County.

INDOT is closing US 41 over Eagle Creek for bridge repairs.

Plus, one person will become a little richer this morning!

The Hadi Shriners half pot drawing is soon.

Watch the rest of Sunrise live, right here.

VCSO: Man arrested for rape, sexual battery, among other charges
1 hospitalized after man assaults mother and daughter, police say
EPD: Couple facing neglect charge after baby was found alone outside home
Monday Sunrise Headlines
