Monday Sunrise Headlines
Published: Jul. 11, 2022 at 5:10 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A three vehicle crash sent six people to the hospital in Henderson County.
Authorities say one of those hurt was flown to a hospital, and an 18-year-old was driving under the influence.
Before you head out the door, there’s a traffic alert for drivers in Vanderburgh County.
INDOT is closing US 41 over Eagle Creek for bridge repairs.
Plus, one person will become a little richer this morning!
The Hadi Shriners half pot drawing is soon.
Watch the rest of Sunrise live, right here.
Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.