Mainly dry and warm this week

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Weekend rains and cooler temps brought a pause the heat wave and eased drought conditions a bit. The week ahead will be mostly sunny and warm--but less humid--with highs in the upper 80s. A cold front will drop through the Tri-State overnight Monday into early Tuesday morning. A few scattered showers and storms will be possible along and ahead of the front, but rain amounts will be light...generally less than .25 inches. The abnormally dry/moderate drought conditions will continue to intensify through the remainder of the week. We may have another chance for scattered showers and storms on Sunday and Monday.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.