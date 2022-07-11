Birthday Club
Mainly dry and warm this week

14 First Alert Forecast
By Jeff Lyons
Published: Jul. 11, 2022 at 1:16 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Weekend rains and cooler temps brought a pause the heat wave and eased drought conditions a bit.   The week ahead will be mostly sunny and warm--but less humid--with highs in the upper 80s.  A cold front will drop through the Tri-State overnight Monday into early Tuesday morning.   A few scattered showers and storms will be possible along and ahead of the front, but rain amounts will be light...generally less than .25 inches.   The abnormally dry/moderate drought conditions will continue to intensify through the remainder of the week.   We may have another chance for scattered showers and storms on Sunday and Monday.

