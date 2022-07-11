July marks 4 year anniversary of Erica Owen’s death

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - This month marks four years since the death of Erica Owen, an Owensboro woman killed by her ex-boyfriend in her own home in 2018.

Around Owensboro you’ll see purple benches, they’re in honor of Erica and all she was; A daughter, a friend and a caring nurse.

Four years ago this month, police responded to Erica Owen’s home to find her ex-boyfriend, Matthew Adams, killed her. It’s an emotional time of year for Erica’s whole family.

“Just that reminder of the absence we have,” said Erica’s mother, Lisa Greer. “The void that Erica can’t be replaced.”

This year is the first anniversary of Erica’s passing since Adams was sentenced in November. After three years of waiting to get justice, Erica’s parents had to face Adams in the courtroom.

“It was good to be able to address him and say some things that had been pent up for a few years,” said Erica’s father, Rece Owen.

“For me, standing up there, I really felt like Erica knew we were fighting for her,” Greer added.

Erica’s story made it back in the headlines this May, when the Kentucky Department of Corrections confirmed Adams was pronounced dead while in custody. The cause of his death hasn’t been reported.

“I believe that justice is being served. He made his own choices. We’re not the court system, he’s answering for his crime,” said Greer. “That’s just what we believe.”

Erica’s family never got an apology from Adams, and now they know they won’t. However, they say no sorry could have made a difference.

“He’s faced the ultimate judgement, so we can go on in peace knowing it’s being handled by God,” said Rece. “It’s out of our hands.”

Purple benches stand in town in Erica’s honor, the color associated with domestic violence awareness.

“If it can happen to our family, it can happen to anybody out there,” said Rece. “You don’t have to be a certain type of person or in a certain socioeconomic status. It can happen to anybody out there.”

Moving forward, Erica’s family is partnering with the city of Owensboro in October for a 5k to raise money for domestic violence awareness.

The family also raises scholarship money for hopeful nurses in the community.

