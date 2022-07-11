Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
Advertisement

Here’s how you can get free fries for ‘Fry Week’

You can get free fries this week from McDonald's and Wendy's.
You can get free fries this week from McDonald's and Wendy's.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN staff
Published: Jul. 11, 2022 at 12:35 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (CNN) – Wednesday is National French Fry Day, and you can score some this week at no cost.

McDonald’s and Wendy’s are giving customers a free order of fries all week long.

No purchase is necessary at McDonald’s, but you do need to order your fries through the app.

Likewise, you have to order your food through the Wendy’s app, but you’ll get your free fries with specific purchases that change each day.

The promotion runs all week at both fast-food chains.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

George Robertson Mugshot
Driver facing DUI charge in connection to Henderson crash
Serious crash Sunday morning on Green River Road
Car flips during crash in Evansville, driver killed
VCSO: Man arrested for rape, sexual battery, among other charges
VCSO: Man arrested for rape, sexual battery, among other charges
1 hospitalized after man assaults mother and daughter, police say
Shayna Burko
VCSO: 1 arrested after deceased dog found in home, several others malnourished

Latest News

Mayor Winnecke will not seek a new term
Mayor Winnecke will not seek a new term
WFIE Traffic Alert
Section of Kimsey Lane in Henderson closing through 2025 for I-69 ORX work
President Joe Biden talked about the progress represented by recent gun legislation and the...
Biden’s celebration of new gun law clouded by latest shooting
Russian President Vladimir Putin is shown in a 2020 file photo.
Putin expands fast-track Russian citizenship to all Ukraine
Financial plan review
It’s check-in time for your financial goals