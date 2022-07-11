Birthday Club
Funeral service held for man struck by lightning in Madisonville
By Lesya Feinstein
Published: Jul. 10, 2022 at 9:18 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - It was a somber day on Main Street in Madisonville as family and friends said goodbye to Zachary Cook.

Funeral services were held on Sunday afternoon for Cook, who reportedly passed away earlier this week after getting struck by lightning.

A procession followed the service at Barnett Strother Funeral Home. Some of Cook’s loved ones followed on four-wheelers, and the rest followed close behind in their cars to Hanson Cemetery.

It was a full house in the funeral home with people overflowing into the neighboring chapel.

