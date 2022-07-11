DCSO: Person killed in crash on Hwy 60 E.

DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - The Daviess County Sheriff’s Office responded to a crash Monday afternoon near Highway 60 East and Highway 231 North.

According to a press release, a Calhoun man was driving westbound in the 7800 block of Hwy 60 E. in Maceo, Kentucky when he lost control of his car.

Deputies say the man crossed the median and hit another car head-on. The driver of the other vehicle was pronounced dead on scene.

Officials say the man sustained serious injuries and was flown to a hospital to be treated.

According to a press release, both cars had serious damage and the eastbound lanes of Hwy 60 E. were shut down for about 2.5 hours.

Officials say both drivers were wearing seatbelts and alcohol is not believed to be a contributing factor at this time.

Officials have not released names of those involved.

This is an ongoing investigation.

