Car flips during crash in Evansville

By Jill Lyman
Published: Jul. 11, 2022 at 6:30 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Police are investigating an accident involving someone who was seriously hurt.

It happened early Sunday morning near the Circle K gas station on South Green River Road.

Police say two cars crashed, causing one of them to roll over several times. They say that driver was unresponsive and taken to the hospital.

Three people in the other car were also taken to the hospital with injuries.

A reconstructionist was called to the scene.

We are waiting on a call back from police for more information.

