Car crashes into building in Evansville

By Jill Lyman
Published: Jul. 11, 2022 at 12:19 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A vehicle has crashed into a building in Evansville.

It happed around noon Monday in the 600 block of Ashe Court.

That’s on the east side at Richmond Park Independent Living, which is a 55 and older community.

Neighbors tell us the driver is an elderly woman who doesn’t remember crashing.

The car badly damaged a wall by a garage.

