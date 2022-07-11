Car crashes into building in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A vehicle has crashed into a building in Evansville.

It happed around noon Monday in the 600 block of Ashe Court.

That’s on the east side at Richmond Park Independent Living, which is a 55 and older community.

Neighbors tell us the driver is an elderly woman who doesn’t remember crashing.

The car badly damaged a wall by a garage.

