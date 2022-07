BOONVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A Tri-State firefighter is being recognized as the American Legion Firefighter of the Year for the State of Indiana.

Lieutenant Marcus Collins from the Boonville Fire department won the award.

The fire department posted photos on social media.

Congratulations to Lieutenant Collins!

