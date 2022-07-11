2022 Korn Ferry Tour Championship organizers hosting media day on Mon.

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Organizers for the United Leasing & Finance presents the Korn Ferry Tour Championship plan to hold a press conference on Monday to announce “new and exciting changes” coming to this year’s golf tournament.

The press conference is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m.

Monday’s event will include a Q&A session with professional golfer Jason Gore, who was the runner-up in the Korn Ferry Tour Championship back in 2017. Gore is also the managing director of player relations for the U.S. Golf Association.

The other featured speakers for Monday include United Companies CEO Ron Romain, Golf Gives Back Chairman Jack Pate and Tournament Executive Director Patrick Nichol.

Over the last 10 years, the Korn Ferry Tour Championship has generated more than $2 million in donations to Tri-State charities.

The 2022 Korn Ferry Tour Championship is set to be held once again at Victoria National Golf Club in Newburgh.

It will run from Aug. 29 through Sept. 4.

