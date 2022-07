GIBSON CO., Ind. (WFIE) - The Gibson County Fair returned to the fairgrounds in Princeton this weekend.

Lots of events and activities were held on Sunday, such as 4-H exhibits, some auctions, as well as Miss Gibson County getting crowned.

This year’s crown went to Caleigh Cates.

Events ran until about 7 p.m.

The fair runs through Saturday, July 16.

