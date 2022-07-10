VCSO: Man arrested for rape, sexual battery, among other charges

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A man is facing several charges after the Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office was called to Adobe Street for a domestic violence incident early Saturday morning.

According to an affidavit, the victim told deputies that George Smith physically assaulted her two separate times during the past few days. Deputies say the first assault happened around 9:45 p.m. Thursday, while the second one occurred around 3:25 a.m. Saturday.

Deputies say the victim reported that the incidents happened at a home on the 1900 block of Sleepy Hollow Drive.

The affidavit states that when describing the two incidents, the victim told deputies that Smith was intoxicated.

During the first assault, deputies say the victim tried to dial 911, but Smith then hit the phone out of her hand, and then he began to strangle her.

The affidavit states that Smith then left the bedroom with the portable home phone and returned with a knife, threatening the victim’s life by pressing the knife against her. Deputies say Smith eventually stopped and left the room.

According to the affidavit, the second assault started when the victim was asleep early Saturday morning and Smith woke her up. Deputies say it ended when the victim kicked Smith off of her.

Officials say the victim wasn’t able to call 911 because Smith hid all the portable home phones.

Deputies reported that the victim’s bruises on her neck were consistent with strangulation.

Authorities say deputies found Smith at the Sleepy Hollow Drive address at around 5:08 p.m. Saturday and took him into custody.

Deputies say Smith told investigators that he was intoxicated at the time of the assault, and he was unsure of every detail of the past few days.

Smith was booked into the Vanderburgh County Confinement Center on several charges, including rape, sexual battery, strangulation, domestic battery, intimidation, as well as interference with reporting a crime.

