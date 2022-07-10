Birthday Club
Storms cause damage to Evansville barn as wind blows away parts of roof

By 14 News Staff
Published: Jul. 9, 2022 at 7:32 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The storms that hit the Tri-State on Thursday night left one Evansville family with some roof and siding damage to their barn.

Brandon Wortman lives out by North High School. He says he’s lived there since 2002, but the barn was built in the 1800s. Thursday’s strong winds forced a large section of the roof to blow off his barn.

Wortman says he’s confident they can get the barn restored, but says when the wind started picking up, they thought the whole place was going to blow over.

“Well, we were on the back porch and I had the screen open, and the wind started picking up real bad, and I told everybody to get in the basement because I thought the place was going,” Wortman said. “And we came back out a short while later and noticed the barn roof was laying out in the field.”

Wortman says parts of the barn have come off in storms before, and they have been able to get it fixed.

