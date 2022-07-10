Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
Advertisement

Self-checkout growing even though no one likes it

Retail trends indicate – like it or not – scanning and bagging your own purchases is here to...
Retail trends indicate – like it or not – scanning and bagging your own purchases is here to stay and likely to become even more common.(Source: CNN)
By CNN
Published: Jul. 9, 2022 at 10:51 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Despite the fact that both consumers and retailers aren’t always happy with self-checkout, it’s a trend that is here to stay.

Retail analysts say COVID-19 hastened the growth of self-checkout as customers avoided interactions with cashiers. The labor shortage is also responsible for its rise.

Of shoppers surveyed last year, 67% said they had issues with self-checkout. The service now accounts for 29% of grocery sales.

For retailers, self-checkout hasn’t saved as much money as anticipated, with the increase in losses due to error or theft.

Still, Walmart, Kroger and Dollar General are pilot testing stores that only offer self-checkout.

Retail trends indicate – like it or not – scanning and bagging your own purchases is here to stay and likely to become even more common.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dana Moyes
Pike Co. woman facing several child neglect charges
Dispatch: Suspect leads authorities on pursuit in Evansville
Police looking for suspect after chase ends in crash
Stanger donates savings to family of boy killed in fireworks accident
Stranger donates savings to family of boy killed in fireworks accident
A Georgia man reportedly died after he was struck by lightning during a recent thunderstorm.
Man reportedly dies after struck by lightning on driveway
Crash caught on camera on Weinbach under I-69 (Video from Salvage Candy)
Crash caught on camera on Weinbach under I-69

Latest News

14 News evening co-anchor Breann Boswell threw out the first pitch before the Evansville Otters...
14 News anchor Breann Boswell throws first pitch at Otters game
Evansville City Swim Meet held for first time ever at Deaconess Aquatic Center
Evansville City Swim Meet held for first time ever at Deaconess Aquatic Center
Evansville City Swim Meet held for first time ever at Deaconess Aquatic Center
Evansville City Swim Meet held for first time ever at Deaconess Aquatic Center
Princeton native Jackie Young set to play in WNBA All-Star Game
Princeton native Jackie Young set to play in WNBA All-Star Game