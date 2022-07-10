Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
Advertisement

Police: Man fatally shot after threatening officials in 911 calls

Police say two suspects were fatally shot while exchanging gunfire with officers in separate...
Police say two suspects were fatally shot while exchanging gunfire with officers in separate incidents in New York City.(Source: WCBS via CNN)
By WCBS Staff
Published: Jul. 10, 2022 at 12:50 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (WCBS) - Two people were killed in separate officer-involved shootings in New York City, including a man who police say threatened to shoot the governor and police officers.

The first incident happened just after 6 p.m. Saturday in Queens.

Police say a man called 911 threatening to shoot Gov. Kathy Hochul and police officers. After a second 911 call, police responded to the man’s home.

The man pulled out a gun after arguing with officers, police say. He and at least six officers exchanged gunfire.

The suspect was struck. Officers handcuffed him and began life-saving measures, but he died at the hospital.

The second incident happened around 7:30 p.m. in Brooklyn.

Police say a passenger ran from a car during a traffic stop. As an officer gave chase, the suspect allegedly turned and shot at the officer. The officer returned fire, hitting the suspect.

The suspect was taken to the hospital, where he died.

Both investigations are ongoing. No officers were hurt in either incident.

Copyright 2022 WCBS via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Georgia man reportedly died after he was struck by lightning during a recent thunderstorm.
Man reportedly dies after struck by lightning on driveway
A late-night chase on Riverside Drive in Evansville ended with power lines down on the sidewalk.
Evansville residents question safety of police chases
Alan Presler Mugshot
Police: Guns, ammo found at suspect’s home in Perry Co.
Steven Porter
PCSO: Ferdinand man arrested for attempted murder in Perry Co.
Braxton Green
OPD arrest 19-year-old wanted in several cases

Latest News

Princeton native Jackie Young set to play in WNBA All-Star Game
Princeton native Jackie Young set to play in WNBA All-Star Game
14 News evening co-anchor Breann Boswell threw out the first pitch before the Evansville Otters...
14 News anchor Breann Boswell throws first pitch at Otters game
Retail trends indicate – like it or not – scanning and bagging your own purchases is here to...
Self-checkout growing even though no one likes it
Evansville City Swim Meet held for first time ever at Deaconess Aquatic Center
Evansville City Swim Meet held for first time ever at Deaconess Aquatic Center