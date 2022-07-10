Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
Advertisement

EPD: Couple facing neglect charge after baby was found alone outside home

An Evansville couple is facing neglect charges after police say their 1-year-old baby was found...
An Evansville couple is facing neglect charges after police say their 1-year-old baby was found alone on the front porch of their home on Saturday.
By 14 News Staff
Published: Jul. 10, 2022 at 3:45 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An Evansville couple is facing neglect charges after police say their 1-year-old baby was found alone on the front porch of their home on Saturday.

According to the Evansville Police Department, officers were sent to a home on the 1300 block of West Columbia Street in response to a found person at around 3:53 p.m.

Police say dispatch reported the caller found a baby alone on a porch at the home.

Once police arrived on scene, EPD officials say the caller told officers they were walking along West Columbia Street when they heard a baby crying. That’s when they crossed the street and discovered the child.

When offcers knocked on the front door of the home, police say they spoke with a woman later identified as Cierra Holt, who admitted the child was hers and says she had no idea how the child got out.

After investigating the incident, Holt and her husband, Travis Holt, were taken into custody and transported to the Vanderburgh County Confinement Center. Both are charged with the neglect of a dependent.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Georgia man reportedly died after he was struck by lightning during a recent thunderstorm.
Man reportedly dies after struck by lightning on driveway
Steven Porter
PCSO: Ferdinand man arrested for attempted murder in Perry Co.
Evansville Central Dispatch confirms that a few traffic lights were out across the city on...
Dispatch: Several power outages reported across Evansville
A late-night chase on Riverside Drive in Evansville ended with power lines down on the sidewalk.
Evansville residents question safety of police chases
14 News evening co-anchor Breann Boswell threw out the first pitch before the Evansville Otters...
14 News anchor Breann Boswell throws first pitch at Otters game

Latest News

A man is facing several charges after the Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office was called to...
VCSO: Man arrested for rape, sexual battery, among other charges
1 hospitalized after man assaults mother and daughter, police say
Shayna Burko
VCSO: 1 arrested after deceased dog found in home, several others malnourished
Princeton native Jackie Young set to play in WNBA All-Star Game
Princeton native Jackie Young set to play in WNBA All-Star Game