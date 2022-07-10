EPD: Couple facing neglect charge after baby was found alone outside home

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An Evansville couple is facing neglect charges after police say their 1-year-old baby was found alone on the front porch of their home on Saturday.

According to the Evansville Police Department, officers were sent to a home on the 1300 block of West Columbia Street in response to a found person at around 3:53 p.m.

Police say dispatch reported the caller found a baby alone on a porch at the home.

Once police arrived on scene, EPD officials say the caller told officers they were walking along West Columbia Street when they heard a baby crying. That’s when they crossed the street and discovered the child.

When offcers knocked on the front door of the home, police say they spoke with a woman later identified as Cierra Holt, who admitted the child was hers and says she had no idea how the child got out.

After investigating the incident, Holt and her husband, Travis Holt, were taken into custody and transported to the Vanderburgh County Confinement Center. Both are charged with the neglect of a dependent.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.