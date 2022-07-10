Clear conditions to start the week with highs expected to mirror yearly averages

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A nearby high-pressure system means clear skies overhead to round out the weekend. We estimate a 65° low tonight followed by a 92° high tomorrow.

We should have clear conditions as the week begins with the exception of early Tuesday morning when parts of the tri-state have a chance of stray thunderstorms. The average high for this time of year is 89°, and with the exception of Monday, we anticipate each day this week to peak within one or two degrees of that average.

Clear skies should continue until this coming weekend when cloud cover starts to increase and brings with it an increased chance of rain.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.