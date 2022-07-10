Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
Advertisement

Clear conditions to start the week with highs expected to mirror yearly averages

7/7 4 p.m. 14 First Alert Forecast
7/7 4 p.m. 14 First Alert Forecast
By Robinson Miles
Published: Jul. 10, 2022 at 3:37 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A nearby high-pressure system means clear skies overhead to round out the weekend. We estimate a 65° low tonight followed by a 92° high tomorrow.

We should have clear conditions as the week begins with the exception of early Tuesday morning when parts of the tri-state have a chance of stray thunderstorms. The average high for this time of year is 89°, and with the exception of Monday, we anticipate each day this week to peak within one or two degrees of that average.

Clear skies should continue until this coming weekend when cloud cover starts to increase and brings with it an increased chance of rain.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Georgia man reportedly died after he was struck by lightning during a recent thunderstorm.
Man reportedly dies after struck by lightning on driveway
Steven Porter
PCSO: Ferdinand man arrested for attempted murder in Perry Co.
Evansville Central Dispatch confirms that a few traffic lights were out across the city on...
Dispatch: Several power outages reported across Evansville
A late-night chase on Riverside Drive in Evansville ended with power lines down on the sidewalk.
Evansville residents question safety of police chases
14 News evening co-anchor Breann Boswell threw out the first pitch before the Evansville Otters...
14 News anchor Breann Boswell throws first pitch at Otters game

Latest News

14 First Alert Forecast
Pause in the drought and heat
14 First Alert 7/9 at 10pm
14 First Alert 7/9 at 10pm
Storms cause damage to Evansville barn as wind blows away parts of roof
Storms cause damage to Evansville barn as wind blows away parts of roof
14 First Alert 7/9 at 6pm
14 First Alert 7/9 at 6pm