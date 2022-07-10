Birthday Club
Annual City Swim Meet held for first time ever at Deaconess Aquatic Center

By Aaron Hancock and Keaton Eberly
Published: Jul. 9, 2022 at 7:21 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Deaconess Aquatic Center first opened to the public back in October, and it’s been a big hit for the city of Evansville. With the timing of its opening though, the facility had yet to host the Annual City Swim Meet, but that can now be checked off the list.

For the first time ever, swimmers in the annual showdown of city pools raced in the sparkling new indoor pool this weekend. Competition began early Saturday morning with all the preliminary races.

Swimmers that spoke to 14 News say they are excited to swim in such a beautiful new arena.

“It’s huge, and it’s nice that we don’t have to worry about weather, and we can just get in there and get it done,” swimmer Jackie McCormick said. “It’s amazing. The facility is absolutely gorgeous. That’s probably the best part about this. The parents can actually see the time and when their kid is swimming on the board. It’s amazing.”

“Way better, because it’s indoors and you don’t have to burn yourself with the sun,” Howell Swim Team member Landon Molinet said. “That’s really cool because like last year, I would have to wait like four days to see my times. You can see everything on that board.”

The city swim meet finals begin Sunday at 9 a.m.

