1 hospitalized after man assaults mother and daughter, police say

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Evansville Police Department responded to the 600 block of Washington Avenue for an assault in progress.

They say that happened around 5:40 p.m. on Saturday.

According to a media report, officers arrived on scene and found two victims, a mother and juvenile daughter that had visible signs of injuries.

The media report states the mother told officers her boyfriend had beaten her and hit her several times. The daughter attempted to intervene and get the boyfriend to stop hitting her mother. That’s when the offender allegedly hit the daughter.

EPD says another person in the home at the time was able to get the offender off of the mother. The offender then ran off on foot.

Officials say the mother was taken to a hospital to be treated for her injuries.

At this time, no one has been arrested. This is an ongoing investigating.

