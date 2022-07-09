Birthday Club
Police: Guns, ammo found at suspect’s home in Perry Co.
By 14 News Staff
Published: Jul. 8, 2022 at 10:26 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
CANNELTON, Ind. (WFIE) - A Cannelton man is now in jail facing several charges, including three counts of domestic battery.

According to the Cannelton Police Department, officers were called to a home on the 400 block of North Seventh Street for a domestic disturbance.

After getting a search warrant, police say they found firearms and a large amount of ammunition.

60-year-old Alan Presler was arrested at the scene.

He’s charged with unlawful possession of a firearm by a violent felon, three counts of domestic battery, and a misdemeanor.

Presler is being held at the Perry County Detention Center.

His bond has been set at $30,605.

