PCSO: Ferdinand man arrested for attempted murder in Perry Co.

By Monica Watkins
Published: Jul. 9, 2022 at 3:02 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
PERRY CO., Ind. (WFIE) - The Perry County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man Friday evening after responding to Memorial Hospital for a man with a gunshot wound.

According to a Facebook post, further investigation led deputies to a house in Bristow where the initial incident took place.

After interviews and speaking with residents in the area, deputies say they learned that the potential suspect would be Steven Porter of Ferdinand.

Steven Porter
Steven Porter(Perry County Sheriff's Office)

Deputies say, with help from Central Dispatch, they were able to page out an attempt to locate Porter in surrounding counties. A short time later, Porter was found in Spencer County by Indiana State Police Detectives and was arrested without incident.

According to a social media post, further investigation found that a single round from a gunshot was discharged at the home in Bristow after a verbal argument happened over a property disagreement.

Porter was booked into the Perry County Detention Center and is facing an attempted murder charge.

