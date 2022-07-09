Pause in the drought and heat

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Welcomed rainfall soaked much of the Tri-State from Friday through Saturday afternoon. At Evansville Regional Airport, a little over half an inch fell on Friday night, with an additional quarter inch or so on Saturday. Some portions of western Kentucky and southern Illinois picked up a lot more rainfall with thunderstorms. The rains have at least paused drought conditions, but another hot and dry week is ahead. Skies will slowly clear on Saturday night and temps will fall into the middle 60s. On Sunday, northeast winds will bring down dry air, so even with a high of 86, it should feel much more pleasant. By Monday, winds shift back around to the south, so it will become hot and humid again. Highs on Monday and Tuesday will climb to near 90, with mid to upper 80s Wednesday-Friday. A few isolated storms will be possible on Tuesday and Wednesday.

