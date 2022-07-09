Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
Advertisement

Pause in the drought and heat

14 First Alert Forecast
14 First Alert Forecast
By Jeff Lyons
Published: Jul. 9, 2022 at 2:45 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Welcomed rainfall soaked much of the Tri-State from Friday through Saturday afternoon. At Evansville Regional Airport, a little over half an inch fell on Friday night, with an additional quarter inch or so on Saturday. Some portions of western Kentucky and southern Illinois picked up a lot more rainfall with thunderstorms. The rains have at least paused drought conditions, but another hot and dry week is ahead. Skies will slowly clear on Saturday night and temps will fall into the middle 60s. On Sunday, northeast winds will bring down dry air, so even with a high of 86, it should feel much more pleasant. By Monday, winds shift back around to the south, so it will become hot and humid again. Highs on Monday and Tuesday will climb to near 90, with mid to upper 80s Wednesday-Friday. A few isolated storms will be possible on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dana Moyes
Pike Co. woman facing several child neglect charges
Dispatch: Suspect leads authorities on pursuit in Evansville
Police looking for suspect after chase ends in crash
Stanger donates savings to family of boy killed in fireworks accident
Stranger donates savings to family of boy killed in fireworks accident
A Georgia man reportedly died after he was struck by lightning during a recent thunderstorm.
Man reportedly dies after struck by lightning on driveway
Crash caught on camera on Weinbach under I-69 (Video from Salvage Candy)
Crash caught on camera on Weinbach under I-69

Latest News

14 First Alert Forecast
Storms Friday, cooler and drier for the weekend
14 First Alert 7/8 at 10pm
14 First Alert 7/8 at 10pm
7/8 4 p.m. 14 First Alert Forecast
7/8 4 p.m. 14 First Alert Forecast
On Alert: Severe Storms