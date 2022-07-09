Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
Advertisement

Man killed in confrontation with Baltimore windshield washer had a bat, police say

Authorities said a man who washes windshields at an intersection shot a driver after a heated confrontation. (Source: WJZ/CNN)
By WJZ staff
Published: Jul. 9, 2022 at 12:37 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BALTIMORE (WJZ) - A 48-year-old motorist is dead after he confronted a man at an intersection who washes windshields for money.

Baltimore is in shock after the violent encounter at the busy intersection of Light and Conway. Police said a “squeegee” windshield washer shot and killed Timothy Reynolds Thursday after they said Reynolds confronted the washers with a bat.

It’s not known if Reynolds hit any of the windshield washers with the bat or if he swung at the person who shot him.

All the washers fled the scene after it unfolded, and no arrests have been made.

Police are a visible presence Saturday at many corners where young men usually wash windows for money.

At the intersection of Light and Conway, though, “squeegee” workers are nowhere to be found.

Baltimore Police Commissioner Michael Harrison said he was unable to provide additional details about how the confrontation unfolded.

“We’re combing through a lot of evidence right now in search of the person who shot the victim,” he said.

There have been several tributes to Reynolds online.

A relative of Reynolds declined to speak on camera, but said he was a good man and a father and said the family is in shock and mourning. He asked for privacy.

“Some would say that this is as simple as clearing the corners or rounding them up or moving them along. It isn’t,” Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott said.

There were several incidents involving “squeegee” windshield washers reported at the same intersection in the hours before Reynolds was killed.

“This was just, you know, the pinnacle of the problem right in downtown across from Inner Harbor with somebody getting shot,” Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan said.

Copyright 2022 WJZ via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dana Moyes
Pike Co. woman facing several child neglect charges
Dispatch: Suspect leads authorities on pursuit in Evansville
Police looking for suspect after chase ends in crash
Stanger donates savings to family of boy killed in fireworks accident
Stranger donates savings to family of boy killed in fireworks accident
A Georgia man reportedly died after he was struck by lightning during a recent thunderstorm.
Man reportedly dies after struck by lightning on driveway
Crash caught on camera on Weinbach under I-69 (Video from Salvage Candy)
Crash caught on camera on Weinbach under I-69

Latest News

Interior Secretary Deb Haaland, speaks during a Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee...
Tribal elders recall painful boarding school memories
Col. Lamar Davis, the head of Louisiana State Police, was caught speeding on the Atchafalaya...
Police superintendent caught speeding on highway: ‘I’m disappointed in myself’
Evansville Rescue Mission announces new coffee shop grand opening
Evansville Rescue Mission announces new coffee shop grand opening
Vernon Winfrey, a former councilmember and father of celebrity Oprah Winfrey, died Friday night...
Vernon Winfrey, Oprah Winfrey’s father, dies at age 88